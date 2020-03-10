Sparkpoint (SRK) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Sparkpoint token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Sparkpoint has a market capitalization of $120,838.38 and $24,813.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded down 32% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.81 or 0.02519259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00125096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,088,261,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

