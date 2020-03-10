SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,216 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.60% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,650,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,206,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,348,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,123,000 after buying an additional 34,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,607,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,128,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.11. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.88.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

