SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 5.0% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,543,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

