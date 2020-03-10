SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.8% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P. owned 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $35.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.