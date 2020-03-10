SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,322 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 3.89% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.00. 229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,872. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $90.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.67.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.