Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Insider Acquires $12,540.00 in Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) insider Gerald Hellerman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,115 shares in the company, valued at $402,722.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 117,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,933. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

