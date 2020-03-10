Spectrecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,180.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $1,180.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00001035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bisq, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024797 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.29 or 0.02966599 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010105 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

