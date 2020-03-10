Spencer Kirk Sells 50,000 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.58. 1,597,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,732. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,965 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,449,000 after acquiring an additional 121,544 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,831,000 after acquiring an additional 645,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.14.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

