Spendcoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.36 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $65,741.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.78 or 0.02507209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00213061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00124734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,063,399,805 tokens. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.