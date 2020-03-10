Sphere Price Hits $0.0668 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Sphere has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Sphere has a market cap of $834,249.52 and approximately $2,928.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038643 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00075412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000863 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,948.26 or 1.00154762 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00071807 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

