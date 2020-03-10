Spiking (SPIKE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $938,358.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Spiking has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a total market cap of $420,923.05 and $938,358.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00482790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.19 or 0.06397481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00057535 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031080 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Spiking Profile

SPIKE is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.