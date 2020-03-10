Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 126.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,852 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPR. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. 40,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $94.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

