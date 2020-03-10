Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,359 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Splunk were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 7.1% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Splunk by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 94.0% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.67. 1,032,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.54. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $457,844.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,993 shares of company stock worth $6,604,423. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

