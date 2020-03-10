SSE’s (SSE) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,400 ($18.42). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised SSE to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,510 ($19.86) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,461 ($19.22) to GBX 1,488 ($19.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,495.57 ($19.67).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,507.92 ($19.84) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,580.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,371.88. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,703 ($22.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27.

In other news, insider Melanie Smith bought 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

