STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,211 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.24.

XOM stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 60,386,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,141,469. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

