STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23,529 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 6.0% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $42,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,113,000 after purchasing an additional 168,532 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,784,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.95. 9,765,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,286,117. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.