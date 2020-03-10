STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,913 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,800,474 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09.

