STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,223 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after buying an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,475,000 after buying an additional 371,076 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,641,000 after buying an additional 341,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,107,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,262,000 after buying an additional 307,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $14.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,186,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.12 and its 200-day moving average is $312.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.58 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

