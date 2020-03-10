STA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.43. 53,775,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,728,047. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

