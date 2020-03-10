STA Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 114,161 CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000. STA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.44% of CBTX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CBTX by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBTX in the third quarter valued at $5,766,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CBTX by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBTX by 55.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 44,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBTX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBTX stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. 310,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,406. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. CBTX Inc has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $572.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.22.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. CBTX had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CBTX Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBTX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

