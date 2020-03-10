STA Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 293,961 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 293,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,591 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 288,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 149,223 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 691,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 64,442 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. 3,429,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0761 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

