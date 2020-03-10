STA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,806 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.5% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.11. 4,316,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,906. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46.

