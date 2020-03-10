STA Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

STA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Diodes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Diodes by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Diodes by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. 295,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,595. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, VP Francis Tang sold 17,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $850,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,706 shares of company stock worth $5,746,849. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

