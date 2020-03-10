STA Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

STA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,440,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.33%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

