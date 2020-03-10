STA Wealth Management LLC Has $13.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.82. 8,560,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,903. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $95.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

