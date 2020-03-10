STA Wealth Management LLC Has $19.26 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,879 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $115,063,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,536,000 after acquiring an additional 433,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,995,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.84. 2,721,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,596. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.21 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

