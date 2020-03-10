STA Wealth Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,264,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,365,000 after acquiring an additional 87,544 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 129,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.10. 3,203,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,789. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

