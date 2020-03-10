STA Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 9.1% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $63,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after purchasing an additional 188,361 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813,942 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,554 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.33. 43,186,891 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91.

