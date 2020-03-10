STA Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $5.26 on Tuesday, hitting $102.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. Leidos’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.08.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

