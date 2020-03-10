STA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,074 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of DIA traded up $11.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.47. 9,368,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.82. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $237.09 and a 1 year high of $295.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.8039 per share. This represents a $9.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

