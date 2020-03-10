STA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,939 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,036 shares of company stock valued at $17,397,294. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. UBS Group dropped their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.19. 24,431,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,872,336. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.28. The company has a market cap of $492.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

