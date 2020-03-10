STA Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 178,788 Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,000. Veritex accounts for 0.7% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. STA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Veritex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 794.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,382 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,606,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 527.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after acquiring an additional 846,632 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,661,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,812,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VBTX stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. 930,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,131. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

