STA Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 438.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $13.00 on Tuesday, hitting $199.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,819,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.42. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $179.80 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

