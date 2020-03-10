STA Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 219.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,384,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,541. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.96 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average of $114.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

