StableUSD (USDS) One Day Volume Hits $122,159.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00011082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a market cap of $1.51 million and $122,159.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StableUSD has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.51 or 0.02504988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00213888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00125049 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012199 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,001,259,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,718,522 tokens. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

