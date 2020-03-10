Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Orinda Asset Management LLC

Orinda Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Stag Industrial accounts for approximately 2.5% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

In other news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. 722,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stag Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.