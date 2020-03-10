Stakinglab Market Capitalization Hits $14,900.09 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a market cap of $14,900.09 and approximately $1,296.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00266376 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004703 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013548 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001480 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 207.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,833,980 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.