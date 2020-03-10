Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report sales of $131.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.61 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $136.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year sales of $587.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.60 million to $589.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $618.42 million, with estimates ranging from $614.84 million to $622.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STMP. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Stamps.com from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

STMP stock opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.23. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $185.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.