Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 14.30 Per Share

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SLA traded down GBX 19.70 ($0.26) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 244.50 ($3.22). The stock had a trading volume of 14,175,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 304.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 298.08. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 235.10 ($3.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (up previously from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.51) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 322.73 ($4.25).

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,627,453.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

