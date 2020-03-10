Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) will announce sales of $298.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.80 million. Starwood Property Trust reported sales of $310.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on STWD. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

