Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Orinda Asset Management LLC

Orinda Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,251 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust makes up about 4.8% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orinda Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,501. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STWD. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

