State Street Corp Buys 1,529,960 Shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,929,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529,960 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.86% of Agenus worth $15,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 68.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Agenus by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48,502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. Agenus Inc has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

