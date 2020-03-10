State Street Corp Grows Stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,296 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.23% of Omeros worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. Omeros Co. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.56.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.