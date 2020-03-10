State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.18% of AdvanSix worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 72,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 34,400 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $494,328.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,652.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdvanSix Inc has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.93.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

