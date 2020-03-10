State Street Corp Has $15.61 Million Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

State Street Corp grew its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.73% of Meridian Bioscience worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $2,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 172,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 152,637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth $920,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 258,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 57,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $345.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.53. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcilwraith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,184.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

