State Street Corp Has $15.69 Million Stock Holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.78% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSIG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,874,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 961.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 162,509 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,536,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 152,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 112,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang purchased 50,001 shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSIG opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $640.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. Equities analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

