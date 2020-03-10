State Street Corp Has $15.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,367,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.71% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,673,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.08 million. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

