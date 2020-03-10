State Street Corp Has $15.96 Million Position in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.66% of Cato worth $15,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cato by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cato by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Cato by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cato by 437.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cato in the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. Cato Corp has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $347.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. This is a boost from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cato from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

