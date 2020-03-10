State Street Corp Has $16.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,898,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 707,208 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Vedanta worth $16,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vedanta by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 91,746 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vedanta by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 831,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 354,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vedanta by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 200,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vedanta by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 167,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEDL opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Vedanta Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39.

VEDL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

