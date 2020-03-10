State Street Corp Has $17.92 Million Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,262 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.00% of Myers Industries worth $17,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Myers Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Myers Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Myers Industries by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Myers Industries’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

MYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Myers Industries from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

